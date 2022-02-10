हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

See Nick Jonas' FIRST post after welcoming baby with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaipur in 2018.

See Nick Jonas&#039; FIRST post after welcoming baby with Priyanka Chopra
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Musician Nick Jonas has shared his first post on Instagram after announcing the birth of his daughter with actress Priyanka Chopra. In his social media post, Nick expressed his 'morning mood' with his Insta-fam.

In the video, he gave a glimpse of his beautiful LA home and was seen sipping on a drink in a mug. Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy. The couple turned parents and shared the news with all on social media. 

Both posted a similar message reading: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

 

The Jonas family members and many other celebrity friends thronged social media and congratulated the new parents.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.

