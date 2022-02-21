Priyanka Chopra's father-in-law 'wishes he had known' her late father Ashok Chopra, feels thankful for her

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' father-in-law recently expressed how much she and her mother Madhu Chopra means to the Jonas family. 'Papa Jonas' as he calls himself commented his feelings on Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra's latest post with her late husband Ashok Chopra.

He also said that he wished they could've known him as well.

Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. wrote, "Happy Anniversary! We wish we could have known him. Thankful for you and Priyanka in our lives."

Priyanka had also commented on the picture and said, "Amazing picture."

Check out her post and the comments:

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had shared an emotional post on her parents' anniversary. She wrote, "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss u dad. Love you."

Take a look at the picture she shared:

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

They welcomed their first child through surrogacy in February.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.