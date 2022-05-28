हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit's priceless moment from Karan Johar's late-night birthday party goes viral!

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: While many photos from Karan Johar`s birthday bash have already amazed netizens, we couldn`t miss out on a selfie oozing stardom, posted by Madhuri Dixit on her social media account. 

On Friday, the `Dhak-Dhak` diva took to her Instagram handle and shared a starry picture posing with her husband Dr Shriram Nene along with top B-town stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Salman Khan. 

Madhuri captioned the post and wrote, "So much to talk about, right?". Salman wore a black t-shirt and a jacket over it and paired it with blue ripped denim while SRK, Madhuri and Shriram decided on an all-black attire. On the other hand, Gauri donned a shimmery golden dress.

The picture was instantly on top of the internet. A user commented, "All legends in one frame," while another wrote, "Hum Dil de Chuke Sanam assemble." A third one wrote, "And this breaks the internet tonight!" Others were excited to see Salman and Shah Rukh in one frame. One wrote, "Salman and SRK," adding a red heart emoji and heart-eyes emoji. Karan celebrated his 50th birthday at his Mumbai studio, YRF Studios. 

Several Bollywood stars attended the party, including Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Farah Khan. A three-tier cake and a lavish dinner spread were arranged for the occasion, according to photos and videos from the party.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar's party
