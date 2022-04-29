New Delhi: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday on Thursday (April 28) at the sets of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir. The actress was treated to a special surprise orchestrated by Vijay and the film crew on her birthday.

He shared the adorable video of Samantha's birthday celebration on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Samantha and Vijay were seen saying their dialogues for an intense, emotional scene. However, Vijay throws Samantha off guard when he used her real name during a shot. This made Samantha burst into laughter as she wondered why he broke character. Later, he wished her happy birthday which led to the whole crew shouting happy birthday for Samantha.

The actress was pleasantly surprised and couldn't stop smiling as she didn't expect such a surprise.

Take a look at the video of the prank:

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She is reportedly playing a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', which is touted as the new-age thriller starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The multi-lingual drama is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.