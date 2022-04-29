हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cutest reaction to birthday prank by Vijay Deverakonda: Watch

'Oo Antava' star Samantha Ruth Prabhu received a warm birthday surprise by her co-star Vijay Deverakonda. Watch the video here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cutest reaction to birthday prank by Vijay Deverakonda: Watch
Pic Credit: YouTube still

New Delhi: South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday on Thursday (April 28) at the sets of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir. The actress was treated to a special surprise orchestrated by Vijay and the film crew on her birthday.

He shared the adorable video of Samantha's birthday celebration on his YouTube channel. 

 

In the video, Samantha and Vijay were seen saying their dialogues for an intense, emotional scene. However, Vijay throws Samantha off guard when he used her real name during a shot. This made Samantha burst into laughter as she wondered why he broke character. Later, he wished her happy birthday which led to the whole crew shouting happy birthday for Samantha.

The actress was pleasantly surprised and couldn't stop smiling as she didn't expect such a surprise.

Take a look at the video of the prank:

 

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will begin shooting with Downton Abbey director Philip John in a project titled Arrangements Of Love. She is reportedly playing a bisexual character, who runs her own detective agency.

Samantha has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for her upcoming multilingual movie 'Yashoda', which is touted as the new-age thriller starring Unni Mukundan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The multi-lingual drama is helmed by directors duo Hari Shankar and Harish.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu birthdayVijay Deverakonda
Next
Story

Sapna Choudhary's desi dance on Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare in a blue see-through saree hits internet - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Khabren Khatakhat: Mamta Banerjee took a jibe at the rising price of petrol and diesel