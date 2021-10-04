'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' video from Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh sets goes viral! - Watch

New Delhi: On Monday (October 4), Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's co-actor Shinda Grewal shared a video of him and Shehnaaz from the sets of the film. Ever since he shared the video on Twitter, it has gone viral and the hashtag 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' has been trending on the site.

In the video, we see child actor Shinda asking Shehnaaz a few questions as he plays the 'Akinator' - a game where the AI guesses a person, character based on the information you give it.

Surprisingly, the AI was able to guess Shehnaaz's name based on the questions she answered.

However, her name showed up as Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla which took her by surprise.

Watch the video here:

Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla were close friends and share a special bond which formed during Bigg Boss 13. The actress was beyond devastated when the actor died of a heart attack on September 2.

Fans remembered the bond they shared when they watched the adorable video of Shehnaaz and Shinda.

'Honsla Rakh', starring Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, is all set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film will mark Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer. The romantic comedy film was shot in Canada.