Shehnaaz Gill to fly to UK to shoot for a promotional song for Honsla Rakh?

New Delhi: The producer of the upcoming Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' has confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill has agreed to shoot for a special song for the film.

Shehnaaz Gill has been away from the media glare and is grieving the loss of actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. The Punjabi actress-singer was extremely close to Sidharth and the duo shared a special bond. In fact, she was said to be one of his closest friends.

Speaking to the Times of India, 'Honsla Rakh' producer Diljit Thind stated that Shehnaaz has agreed to shoot for a promotional song and they may travel to the UK for the same. According to Thind, the shooting of the song may also take place in India depending on her visa status. He was quoted as saying: "She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfil her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity," he told the publication.

'Honsla Rakh', starring Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa, is all set to hit the screens on October 15, 2021. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film will mark Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer. The romantic comedy film was shot in Canada.