Shilpa Shetty mercilessly trolled for airport look, netizens call her 'Lady Ranveer Singh'!

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai as she took off to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Salman Khan's Da-Bangg concert tour. The actress was seen wearing an all black outfit with sports shoes. However, fans noticed that she had donned mismatched shoes.

This led to the 'Hungama 2' actress becoming the victim of a lot of trolling on social media. While one user compared her to Ranveer Singh, another called her a 'cartoon'. One netizens also wrote, "Kaunse mandir ke Bahar se churaye hai?".

Take a look at her airport look:

The 'Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded' event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 10. There is a buzz that Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' co-star Daisy Shah has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in the tour.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan. It was directed by Priyadarshan.