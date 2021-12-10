हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty mercilessly trolled for airport look, netizens call her 'Lady Ranveer Singh'!

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is all set to feature on Salman Khan's Da-Bangg concert in Riyadh.

Shilpa Shetty mercilessly trolled for airport look, netizens call her &#039;Lady Ranveer Singh&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty was recently spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai as she took off to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Salman Khan's Da-Bangg concert tour. The actress was seen wearing an all black outfit with sports shoes. However, fans noticed that she had donned mismatched shoes.

This led to the 'Hungama 2' actress becoming the victim of a lot of trolling on social media. While one user compared her to Ranveer Singh, another called her a 'cartoon'. One netizens also wrote, "Kaunse mandir ke Bahar se churaye hai?".

Take a look at her airport look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

 

The 'Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded' event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 10. There is a buzz that Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' co-star Daisy Shah has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in the tour.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the film 'Hungama 2' along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

