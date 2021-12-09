Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar complete 37 years of marriage, Shilpa Shetty comments ‘Mashallah’

Mumbai: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today (December 9). On this special occasion, Shabana took to Instagram and shared a priceless throwback picture of her with Javed. Alongside the image, she penned a heartfelt note.

"37 years together..The total has been more than the sum of its parts. Shaadi ki salgirah hum dono ko mubarak," Shabana wrote on Instagram.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. Actress Shilpa Shetty commented, “Mashallah! Happppyyyy Anniversary to my padosans @azmishabana18 ji and @jaduakhtar ji here’s to many more years of love and happiness”. Javed Akhtar’s daughter and ‘Gully Boy’ director Zoya Akhar wrote, “Happy Anniversary,” with a heart emoji. Sharmila Tagore’s daughter Saba Pataudi, actress Aditi Rao Hydari and chef Vikas Khanna also congratulated the power couple.

Shabana and Javed tied the knot in 1984. Reportedly, the legendary writer had met Shabana Azmi for the first time at her father and famous poet, Kaifi Azmi`s home. Javed was previously married to Honey Irani. He has two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, from his first marriage.

On the work front, Shabana will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Apart from her, the movie also features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra.

(With inputs from ANI)