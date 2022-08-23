New Delhi: Artist and producer Sona Mohapatra’s National Award-Winning documentary, ‘Shut Up Sona’ is going places. It was screened for the second time at the 13th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne after winning the Best Documentary Film Award at the IFFM last year during the pandemic. The festival organizers decided to make an exception and screen this film two years in a row to ensure a theatrical showing this year.

The unapologetic documentary is currently also being screened on ZEE 5 and has been a festival favourite, having been an official selection of seven out of the top 10 international festivals from Hot Docs Toronto, Rotterdam fest and New York and London film festivals and many Indian festivals too.

Says Sona Mohapatra, “'Shut Up Sona’ is a window into the gender politics of the music industry in India. I believe that if there is one thing that unites humankind, it’s misogyny. The universal theme of the film's narrative has resonated across cultures and countries for the same reason. Shut Up Sona is also a peek into my musical inspirations, the roots of my artistry. The music of the film does not delve into my mainstream, film hits but about the lesser known aspects of what brings hundreds of thousands of people to my live concerts. My storytelling, my celebration of my Hindustani musical training and love of folk stylings. People across the globe have told me about how much they have enjoyed the authentic music of the film.”

Sona also had the joy of performing live in Melbourne shares, “I had the most memorable experience while performing at the iconic and century-old Palais theatre which has seen the performances of legends like Bob Hope, Harry Belafonte, Louis Armstrong, Eartha Kitt, AC/ DC and INXS amongst others. There is no greater blessing or privilege than knowing that I stood on the same stage as these musical greats. Performing my 2007 collaboration with the Aussie band INXS brought the house down with local ministers and the governor and premiere in attendance at the IIFM awards ceremony. I also paid a small tribute to the nightingale of India; Lata Mangeshkar by singing one of her toughest songs aCapella; Kuhu Kuhu Bole Koyalia ."

'Shut Up Sona', directed by Deepti Gupta and produced by Sona herself revolves around the events following a legal notice sent to the singer where she was accused of blasphemy for wearing an 'obscene’ attire while singing devotional songs. The film is also a celebration of her indomitable spirit and music and her undying passion for truth-telling and standing up for what is right.

The documentary has also received a National Award for editing in 2021, the Film Critics Guild Award Special Mention at MAMI, Impact Docs Award US, and the Best Documentary Award, IndieMeme amongst others.