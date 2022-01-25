हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Matrix Dulhan

VIRAL VIDEO: Matrix Wali Dulhan! THIS bride bends during jaimala ceremony, groom looks amazed - Watch

Netizens compared this desi bride's bending stunt with Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix.

VIRAL VIDEO: Matrix Wali Dulhan! THIS bride bends during jaimala ceremony, groom looks amazed - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Netizens love to throng social media for surfing entertaining wedding videos and that's why we see many trending ones on Instagram and Twitter too. Well, one such fun video of a 'Matrix Wali Dulhan' hit the internet recently and netizens can't keep calm. 

A wedding video was shared online by Parul Garg, a make-up artiste. An excited bride during her jaimala ceremony bended like beckham, quite literally. Mnay pointed out she did a Matrix level stunt while the groom look on with amazement with garland in his hand. 

Netizens compared the bride's bending stunt with Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix. Check out some fun comments by internet users:

Social media family loves to watch and enjoy amazing wedding videos and many comments on her post clearly validate the fact.

Looks like amid lockdown, with restrictions in place, netizens are watching throwback or old wedding videos, so much so that these have made it to viral content online.

A few days back, a wedding video of a bride and groom dancing on popular Haryanvi song Gajban Pani Le Chali had also hit the viral button on the internet.

 

