When Rahul Vaidya’s first night with Disha Parmar was ruined by his maternal uncle!

New Delhi: Television's favourite couple, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got hitched on Friday (July 16) at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

During a post-wedding brunch with close friends and family, Rahul took over the stage and shared a cute yet funny incident with his guests about his first night with Disha Parmar.

Rahul hilariously shared the incident due to which his first night got ruined. While Disha was laughing throughout the conversation, Rahul shared that his maternal uncle was the real culprit for ruining his special day. Well, the video has now gone viral on social media and it was shared by one of their fan pages.

Sharing more deets about it, Rahul shared, “Mere mama aaj subah aae mere room mein. He has been in my room since 8am today. It was my first night, I want to tell you all. We are all family, there are my two cousins, Shreyas and Arpit, they were partying with me. I told them to come to my room. Don't know what happened but they, and my other uncle Manoj mama, came to my room at 3am. My first night is going on. And my wife asked me, 'humare room mein aur bhi koi hai kya?' I said yes. So these are the legendary people."

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced their wedding on Instagram followed by a video where they could be seen exchanging their engagement rings and making it official. Rahul had first confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

Disha made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.