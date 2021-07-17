Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Watch inside viral videos of Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin's grand entry to Shweta Tiwari-Arjun Bijlani’s dance!

New Delhi: The star-studded marriage ceremony of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar was a larger-than-life affair. The couple, who is lovingly called Dishul by fans, got hitched on Friday (July 16) in the presence of close friends and family.

Let’s take a look at some of the videos from their special day which are doing rounds on social media. Some videos are shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle while others are shared by the Israni Photography & Films, the photographer who officially shot their precious day.

Here’s are some of the videos, starting from their marriage to their reception. These videos will definitely make your day.

Check out the videos here:

Among the guests, mostly all the contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 were invited for showering their blessings on the newlyweds.

Celebs who marked their attendance included- Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin who made a grand entry while holding each other’s hands.

Apart from them it was Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani among others.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced their wedding on Instagram followed by a video where they could be seen exchanging their engagement rings and making it official. Rahul had first confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

Disha made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.