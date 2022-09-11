Rajdeep Choudhury transforms into Hindu priest in his latest 'London Pandit'

MX Player's latest release London Pandit is winning accolades worldwide. The portrays the story of an out of work accountant tries to become a Pandit in order to save his London home and livelihood. The lead role, played by ace actor Rajdeep Choudhury, see the actor transforming effortlessly into a pandit.

London Pandit is streaming on MX player and Mzaalo app . The film has garnered positive critical reception; and has also won over its viewers with a lighthearted - refreshing presentation.

Rajdeep Choudhury, the lead actor, says: “I have very fond memories of my childhood where I would be sitting down in a pooja with my family and a pandit would be carrying out the ceremony. To get into my character for London Pandit, I just had to tap into my memories and let it flow from within. And the results of my choice of acting method are now out for everyone to see.”.

London Pandit’s star Rajdeep Choudhury has starred in indie hits like “Jack And Dil”, “Dangerous”, and “Jackpot”. Rajdeep is currently involved in the writing and development of a British feature film and has all engines running in this journey.