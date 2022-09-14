NewsWeb Series
KOFFEE WITH KARAN

Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have all the fun on 'Koffee with Karan'

The episode featuring Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is all set to air on Disney Plus Hotstar this Thursday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The season 7 of show 'Koffee with Karan' is here
  • The 11th episode will feature stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan
  • The show will air this Thursday

Trending Photos

Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have all the fun on 'Koffee with Karan'

The trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7's 11th episode, featuring Anil Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, has sent the social media abuzz. It featured some on-the-spot confessions from Kapoor, revealing to his admirers the source of his youth and boundless vitality. The engaging rapid fire followed by the funny antics of the pair will undoubtedly make Thursday for viewers much more fun and exciting.

After Disney plus Hotstar released the promo for the episode, featuring the two, social media was instantly flooded with comments from several fans showing eagerness to watch the full episode. While it gained a massive response from the duos' fans all over, they specifically showed their excitement to watch the pair come together again after their wholesome pair-up in the comic family drama. 

The highly anticipated episode is on the edge, as the Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to air it this Thursday. Kapoor, who has been a regular guest on the show through several of his friends—Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, and even his daughter Sonam Kapoor is by far one of the most loved guests on the show. 

On the work front, the actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the superhit movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' will be next seen in 'Bhediya' a comedy horror which is being helmed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. For Anil Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in the movie 'Animal' an action drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The project is being helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Live Tv

Koffee With KaranKaran JoharAnil KapoorVarun DhawanJug Jug Jeeyo

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Secret of light seen in the sky in UP
DNA Video
DNA: A Story of Noor Inayat Khan, a British Indian-origin spy
DNA Video
DNA: BJP protests against Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: 8-month-old baby dies after mobile battery explodes
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of relationship between Kashmir and cinema
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'anti-seat belt mentality'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; September 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!