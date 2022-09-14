Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have all the fun on 'Koffee with Karan'

The trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7's 11th episode, featuring Anil Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, has sent the social media abuzz. It featured some on-the-spot confessions from Kapoor, revealing to his admirers the source of his youth and boundless vitality. The engaging rapid fire followed by the funny antics of the pair will undoubtedly make Thursday for viewers much more fun and exciting.

After Disney plus Hotstar released the promo for the episode, featuring the two, social media was instantly flooded with comments from several fans showing eagerness to watch the full episode. While it gained a massive response from the duos' fans all over, they specifically showed their excitement to watch the pair come together again after their wholesome pair-up in the comic family drama.

The highly anticipated episode is on the edge, as the Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to air it this Thursday. Kapoor, who has been a regular guest on the show through several of his friends—Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna, and even his daughter Sonam Kapoor is by far one of the most loved guests on the show.

On the work front, the actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the superhit movie 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' will be next seen in 'Bhediya' a comedy horror which is being helmed by filmmaker Amar Kaushik. For Anil Kapoor, the actor will be next seen in the movie 'Animal' an action drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The project is being helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.