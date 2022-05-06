Badboli Bhavna: 5 reasons why you'd love this comedy-drama short film

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV’s latest short film 'Badboli Bhavna' is receiving critical applause from audiences and media alike. Directed by Pranjal Dua, the short film stars prominent faces of Ankush Bahuguna and Apoorva Arora. This comedy drama showcases the struggle that a couple is going through to balance their love and support for each other. This short film will be the perfect addition to your weekend binge.

Here are 5 reasons why you should watch ‘Badboli Bhavna’ on Amazon miniTV:

A treat for the youth

The intriguing lifestyles of social media content makers and their personality have always had some influence on our lives. This short film is a humorous and amusing entertainer that gives viewers a peek inside the life of these social media celebrities, making it perfectly relatable to the millennials.

A thoughtful message

The film breathes life onto the relatable moments that take place in an individual’s life and how too much indulgence in social media could seem all flowery from the outside but creates a disturbance in one’s personal life, if not balanced properly. It will leave audiences with ample food for thought.

Directorial marvel

Director Pranjal Dua has cleverly managed to capture a fantastic story in a very short amount of time. The way the purpose of this story is showcased, is praiseworthy. The director has managed to capture all the little details that an individual goes through when faced with a dilemma.

Filled with comedy

This story that revolves around a couple, one out of whom is very concerned about her social status while the other being an introvert, would put a grin to your faces, as they stride their way through. It is rather hilarious when their differences come to light and the couple, they decide to tackle it.