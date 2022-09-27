'Brooklyn Nine-Nine is all about family,' says Terry Crews

New Delhi: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, one of the most celebrated series, is set to take you on a laughter riot with its Indian Television rerun on Comedy Central. The cast and crew of this marvellous show are some of the finest comic actors in the industry. Terry Crews who plays the role of Terry Jeffords, an affable and warm sergeant, has been one of the most adored characters on the show.

As he looks back on his journey, Crews shares his experience and the best moments from the sets of Brooklyn 99,“The fans are the part of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fandom. We all are one family.”

Crews further adds that the wedding of Amy and Jake was one of the best moments for him on the show. He has been super happy to be a part of the Nine-Nine cast that has become like his second family. “I love being part of a group, I love being part of a team. I always looked at the whole cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine as sort of the Avengers. Everyone had their superpower of comedy. I am going to miss each and every one of these characters and these cast mates.”

