Case Toh Banta Hai: Riteish Deshmukh takes a jibe at Sanjay Dutt for having 308 girlfriends! Watch

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV’s courtroom of comedy in Case Toh Banta Hai has turned into a ‘Swag Room’, and all credits go to the newest celebrity guest, Sanjay Dutt. Yes! Everyone’s beloved Sanju Baba has entered the court of comedy to tackle some AtrangiIlzaams. The makers dropped the teaser today which shows Sanjay Dutt in his most jovial mood. Sanju Baba was also seen delivering his famous dialogue ‘Pachas tola’ from the movie Vaastav in the video.

Known for his unmatchable swag, Sanjay Dutt had a burst of rib-tickling laughter when Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh cheekily asked him about his girlfriends, “308 girlfriends, saalmein 365 days hote hai, toh 57 matlab... Sunday off tha kya?”. The fun doesn’t stop there as the comedy courtroom also witnessed Sanjay Dutt meeting comedian Sanket Bhosale as Sanju Baba, known for imitating the actor in the best possible way.

Watch the teaser here

Case Toh Banta Hai is a weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judges’ robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi and Gopal Dutt, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy. The episode will release on October 21 on Amazon miniTV.