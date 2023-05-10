topStoriesenglish2605779
Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha Goes On Bike Ride With 100+ Women, Says, ‘This Is A Roar...’

Ahead of her upcoming crime drama Dahaad's release, Sonakshi Sinha went on a bike ride with a group of more than 100 women.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha is all set to roar as an underdog cop in her upcoming crime drama ‘Dahaad’ on Prime Video. In the series, the actress is seen as a fierce policewoman, who is determined to catch a seasoned criminal on the loose. Sonakshi aka Anjali Bhaati’s bike-riding skills have been raved about and the actress took it to the next level as she rode with over a hundred women bikers for the Amazon Original series. Giving tribute to the sisterhood, Sonakshi, along with 100+ women bikers came together to make the biggest ‘Dahaad’. Lauding the immense strength that women possess, the stunt was an ode to their fearless spirit.   

Sharing her experience of riding with women-bikers, Sonakshi said, "It felt extremely powerful to be riding bike with this group of 100+ women. They have been riding for years and it was really fun riding along with them. I took riding lessons for the show and I fell in love with this experience. I even bought a bike for myself after the show. I am glad that they allowed me to be a part of their gang for the day. The idea behind this activity was to let the world know that women are powerful and unstoppable. This is a roar you can't ignore." 

Watch the video here

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The series also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The 8-episodic series will stream on Prime Video from May 12, 2023. 

