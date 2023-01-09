topStoriesenglish
Farzi motion poster: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi look fierce in action thriller- Watch

Makers of Prime Video's upcoming webseries Farzi unveiled the motion poster featuring Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon and Raashii Khanna.

New Delhi: With the unveiling of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s look from the upcoming Amazon Original ‘Farzi’, Prime Video has created much anticipation among the viewers. Adding to the excitement, the OTT platform today dropped a new motion poster revealing the character looks of the lead cast -Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna and Kay Kay Menon.  

Their enigmatic presence and fiery looks surely raise the stakes and it will be exciting to see these actors portraying complex characters, adding layers to the narrative. Soon after the OTT platform shared the motion poster, fans could not control their excitement and flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Can`t wait," a fan commented. Another fan commented, "Star cast: gem of Bollywood." 

Farzi marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi and is all set to release on 10th February, 2023 on Prime Video. Created by Raj & DK, the upcoming Amazon Original series is a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller that also features Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama film ‘Jersey’ with Mrunal Thakur which failed to impress the audience at the box office despite him getting positive reviews for his performance. He will also be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’ s upcoming action film `Bloody Daddy`. The official release date of the film is still awaited. 

