Hostel Daze season 3 trailer: Third year at the hostel promises 3x fun, craziness and challenges- Watch

Mumbai: Prime Video today launched the trailer of the much-awaited college drama Hostel Daze Season 3. Giving a glimpse in the life at an Indian college, the show features crazy hostelites Akanksha (Ahsaas Channa), Chirag (Luv Vispute), Rupesh (Shubham Gaur), Jatin Kishore aka Jhantoo (Nikhil Vijay), Nabomita (Ayushi Gupta), and Ankit (Utsav Sarkar) who are now in third year at engineering college and face new dramas and dilemmas. The series has been directed by Abhinav Anand.

The trailer offers a sneak-peek into the lives of six friends who are on a journey of learning and growing as their college course progresses into its third year at engineering college. The now-seniors have to figure out what they are good at and decide the direction they want to take their lives. Exploring new relationships, changing group dynamics, college elections, campus drama and more, Hostel Daze Season 3 will take the viewers on a journey filled with more chutzpah, comedy and craziness.

“Hostel Daze is one of the most loved youth comedy dramas that has an immense fan-following and we are happy to be bringing many such stories for our customers through our long-standing partnership with TVF,” says Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here

Further continuing, he said, “After receiving immense love for the first 2 seasons, we are delighted to launch the third season of the popular series and take the audiences on a riotous ride into the world of college students yet once again, making it a humorous and relatable watch and triple the fun than before!”

“We’re thrilled to announce the new chapter of the much-awaited comedy-drama series, Hostel Daze. Yes, the friends are back to spread their insanity, this time, with triple the fervor! As the gang enters the third year, situations will get tougher, dramatic, emotional, crazier, and entertaining. We are certain audiences will connect with everything that unfolds in the third season and enjoy the roller-coaster of a journey that is Hostel Daze,” said Vijay Koshy, Spokesperson, TVF.

Hostel Daze Season 3 will premiere on November 16 on Prime Video. The previous seasons are already available on the platform.