Lock Upp

Lock Upp: Ali Merchant admits to cheating on ex-wife Sara Khan, says 'main pagal ho gaya tha'!

Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor and streams on ALTBalaji, MX Player. 

Lock Upp: Ali Merchant admits to cheating on ex-wife Sara Khan, says &#039;main pagal ho gaya tha&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: TV actor-DJ Ali Merchant entered the reality show Lock Upp, recently, sending shock waves to ex-wife Sara Khan, who is already a participant there. Wild card entry Ali was seen opening up about his personal life and divorce to fellow contestant Payal Rohatgi. 

Ali said, “I was 23 at that time. Our generation at that time, we were very naïve and immature. So I thought it would be a nice opportunity to make history as the first couple to get married in the reality show (Bigg Boss). And when two people are in love, the next step is to get married. Before the show, we were living in for two years. She was living in my house. After I came out of the BB house, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha. I couldn’t figure out what to do. Even in the BB house, I saw there was still link-up between her and Ashmit. Then I went to Delhi. I was in a club and I got carried away. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. And I got carried away and I regretted a lot.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

He added, “I wanted to share with her. She was still in the show. So that girl got in touch with her maamu and they told her (Sara). So it was all out in the media. Before I could damage control, everything started falling apart. So then we decided to call it off. After that, we met and she wanted to get in touch. But I was with somebody else and wanted to move on.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Later on the show, an argument ensues between Ali and Sara. "I have come here on my merit", quipped Ali. Sara replied saying, "You also had to come when I was in Bigg Boss and now here.” 

Ali retorts, "I have left many projects to be here. You have no idea. So just leave it."

Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor and streams on ALTBalaji, MX Player. 

 

