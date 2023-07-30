trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642403
MADE IN HEAVEN

Made In Heaven: Makers Tease Fans With Stunning Pics Of Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar As Brides

'Made In Heaven 2' stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles. The series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 03:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Tiger Baby Films
  • It is created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Made In Heaven: Makers Tease Fans With Stunning Pics Of Mrunal Thakur, Shibani Dandekar As Brides Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the trailer launch of the much-anticipated 'Made In Heaven - Season 2', Prime Video teases the viewers with the exclusive pictures of stunning brides from the show. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid are looking glamorous in a bridal attire from the show. 

With such an exciting lineup of actors as brides this season, fans are left speculating on how their story will unfold. The 7-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting August 10.

Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. 
 

