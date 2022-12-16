topStoriesenglish
Malaika Arora spill the beans on her insecurities, says 'I'm like shit man, that job could've been mine'

Meet the Inspirational, Fearless and Glamorous -  Malaika Arora in her upcoming Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar every Monday to Thursday at 8 pm

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 03:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The glamorous and inspirational icon  Malaika Arora makes her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She is set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new, exclusive show, Hotstar Specials' Moving In With Malaika. Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now (Monday-Thursday).

Comparisons and insecurities are a part of any profession today. With Malaika Arora being subject to so much and more around her, the graceful and bold star has always put her best foot forward and emerged stronger with each day! In a candid conversation with her dear friend, Norah Fatehi, Malaika spilled the beans on her insecurities and how she handles it with utmost grace even today! 

Talking about this, Malaika said, "I'm a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I'm like shit man, that job could've been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, and probably more talented as well. You've to deal with those kind of insecurities every day of your life."

