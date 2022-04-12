New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’ never fails to entertain audiences. In the Saturday’s Judgement episode, Kangana gave a task to contestants to choose a contestant that they would like to give a kiss from the other team. However, Kangana clarified that it is going to be a PG-13 as they have to stamp their chosen contestant with a kiss stamp. While contestants stamped each other, some of them also gave a real peck on the cheek to their chosen ones. But it was Sasha Shinde and Mandana Karimi who grabbed maximum limelight with their unexpected liplock.

“Love always leaves a deep impression. That's what you have to do today,” said Kangana with a smile on her face as she announced the task to contestants.

Dher saara atyaachaar, but also heart warming pyaar!

Don't miss it Watch the #LockUpp Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/PtpH7iYbzf — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 9, 2022

The task started with social media influencer Anjali Arora choosing fashion designer Saisha Shinde for her kiss. Anjali said “Sabse pyaari Saisha hai (Saisha is the sweetest),” as she kissed the Blue team member. Poonam Pandey chose Payal Rohatgi. Shivam Sharma chose Mandana Karimi and called her a ‘pure soul’ and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui chose Saisha.

At the end of the game, Saisha chose to kiss actress Mandana Karimi. Before kissing Mandana, Saisha confessed that she finds her attractive. According to the promo, the two also shared a lip lock.

Before Saisha, . Shivam Sharma and Zeeshan Khan also chose Mandanna.

Later, in the Sunday episode of ‘Lock Upp’ Mandana revealed her big secret to be saved from the elimination. The actress said that she was in a secret relationship with an ‘ace director’ and the two of them even planned a pregnancy. However, when she got pregnant he backed off and said he is not ready to take the responsibility. She was forced to abort her baby consequently.