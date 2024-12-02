Mismatched Season 3 Trailer Out: Prajakta Koli And Rohit Saraf Return For A New Chapter

New Delhi: Fans of the popular Netflix series Mismatched have reason to celebrate as the trailer for Season 3 has just been released, offering a sneak peek into the next chapter of Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi’s (Rohit Saraf) journey. Set to premiere on December 13, the new season picks up three years after the events of Season 2, with the beloved gang navigating the challenges of adulthood, love, and their ambitions.

The trailer kicks off with a nostalgic moment, revisiting the iconic cold coffee that first brought Dimple and Rishi together. Now, the duo has moved on from Aravali Institute and is starting fresh at a new campus in Hyderabad. As they dive deeper into their careers, they must find a way to balance their ambitions while keeping their relationship intact. The season promises to explore the complexities of love and the digital world, as the characters juggle the pressures of adulting and self-discovery.

Take A Look At The Trailer:

Along with Dimple and Rishi, familiar faces like Anmol (Taaruk Raina), Krish (Abhinav Sharma), Sid sir (Rannvijay Singha), and Zeenat (Vidya Malavade) return, bringing their own evolving storylines. Anmol and Rishi, once bitter rivals, now find themselves working together at a cutting-edge virtual-reality lab, Betterverse. Newcomer Rith (Lauren Robinson) is also introduced, navigating the virtual world with the help of Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi). The season promises to explore themes of growth, friendship, and self-realization.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala expressed his excitement, saying, “Mismatched Season 3 is a milestone that reflects the love and effort of everyone involved. This season is very close to our hearts, as it delves into themes of growing together, embracing inclusivity, and facing life's tough moments. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Netflix and bring this heartfelt story to a global audience.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head for Netflix India, shared her enthusiasm, saying, “This season is truly special. Mismatched has resonated with fans for its authentic portrayal of young love and the challenges of growing up. In this new season, Dimple, Rishi, and the gang navigate even more complex dynamics — from love and ambition to heartbreak. The tech is bolder, the music unforgettable, and the romance more intense. We can’t wait for fans to experience the magic of young love once again this holiday season.”

The trailer, set to the soulful strains of Ishq Hai, gives fans a taste of the emotional rollercoaster ahead. As each character faces new challenges and personal growth, they will discover that the toughest battles are often the ones within. As Rishi wisely says, “Pyaar me padna easy hai, pyaar ko nibhana sabse mushkil” (“Falling in love is easy, but maintaining it is the hardest”).

Packed with heart, humor, and the ups and downs of growing up, Mismatched Season 3 is set to be a must-watch this holiday season. The series stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malavade, Ahsaas Channa, Abhinav Sharma, Muskkaan Jaferi, and new faces Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat Singh. This season brings plenty of drama, dilemmas, and dreams.

With Dimple and Rishi’s love story facing new hurdles, fans are left wondering: will they stay together? It’s time to find out.

Mismatched Season 3 streams exclusively on Netflix starting December 13!