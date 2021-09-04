Money Heist Season 5 LEAKED on TamilRockers, full HD free download available online

New Delhi: The much-awaited Money Heist Part 5 was released on Netflix on Friday (September 3). The crime-thriller which began in 2017 will now end with a final fifth season. According to the makers, the fifth season is divided into two parts which will be releasing on September 3 and December 3.

Unfortunately for Alex Pina, the maker of the show, the popular series was leaked online on infamous piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, etc. FULL HD Download of the show is available on Tamilrockers, reportedly.

This isn't the first time a series or movie has been leaked online. Several other films such as Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D, Mumbai Saga, Vakeel Saab were affected by piracy.

For the unversed, the series narrates a story about a mastermind named The Professor, who gathers a team of specialists to carry out the biggest heist ever performed. Essentially, he wants to print millions of Euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.

The series had won Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards in 2018 and over time has attracted tons of critical appreciation for its complex plot, characters and unique storyline.

The first part of the final season can be streamed on Netflix. The second part will be out on December 3.