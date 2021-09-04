हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
money heist

Money Heist Season 5 LEAKED on TamilRockers, full HD free download available online

Unfortunately for the makers of Money Heist, Part 1 of the fifth season has been leaked online on several torrent sites including TamilRockers.

Money Heist Season 5 LEAKED on TamilRockers, full HD free download available online
File photo

New Delhi: The much-awaited Money Heist Part 5 was released on Netflix on Friday (September 3). The crime-thriller which began in 2017 will now end with a final fifth season. According to the makers, the fifth season is divided into two parts which will be releasing on September 3 and December 3.

Unfortunately for Alex Pina, the maker of the show, the popular series was leaked online on infamous piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, etc. FULL HD Download of the show is available on Tamilrockers, reportedly. 

This isn't the first time a series or movie has been leaked online. Several other films such as Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, 2.0, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Love Aaj Kal and Street Dancer 3D, Mumbai Saga, Vakeel Saab were affected by piracy.

For the unversed, the series narrates a story about a mastermind named The Professor, who gathers a team of specialists to carry out the biggest heist ever performed. Essentially, he wants to print millions of Euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. 

The series had won Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards in 2018 and over time has attracted tons of critical appreciation for its complex plot, characters and unique storyline.

The first part of the final season can be streamed on Netflix. The second part will be out on December 3.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
money heistMoney Heist Part 5Money Heist season 5Money Heist leakedMoney Heist HD for free
Next
Story

Money Heist Season 5 to stream today on Netflix - Check out unknown facts about the show!

Must Watch

PT58S

India hopes to win one more medal in Tokyo paralympics