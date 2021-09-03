Money Heist Season 5 to stream today on Netflix - Check out unknown facts about the show!

New Delhi: Money Heist, one of the most popular shows, will be coming out with part one of its final fifth season on September 3 on Friday (September 3) on Netflix. The crime-thriller which began in 2017 will now end with a final fifth season. According to the makers, the fifth season is divided into two parts which will be releasing on September 3 and December 3.

In the trailer, fans caught a glimpse of their favourite characters who've been enclosed in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. In the first few seconds, it was revealed that The Professor had been caught by police officer Alicia Sierra as she entrapped him, says "checkmate" and then weakened him with a punch to his head. Another twist had arisen when we witnessed the military attempting to capture the gang.

As you immerse yourselves into the fifth chapter of the gripping action crime-thriller, take a look at these interesting facts about the show that we bet you didn't know.

1. The original title of the show was NOT La Casa de Papel: While die-hard fans may be aware, most of you might not know that the original name of the series is La Casa de Papel which in English translates to The House of Paper. However, this was not the makers' first choice when they were selecting a title. Alex Pina, the creator of the show, wanted the show to be named Los Desahuciados, which translates to 'The Outcasts'. He thought it would fit as all characters on the show are misfits and outcasts of sorts.

After much deliberation, they stuck to La Casa de Papel as the first scene showed the characters robbing a bank which is essentially a 'paper house'.

2. Tokyo was the first character to be named: Out of all the characters on the show, Tokyo was the first one to get her name. The story behind her name is simple but amusing at the same time. In an interview, Money Heist producer Jesus Colmenar revealed that Alex Pina, the show's creator, arrived at work while wearing a shirt with the word 'Tokyo' written on it. This inspired him to name the character Tokyo.

3. Money Heist makers wanted to shoot at The Royal Mint of Spain: Initially, the creators were hoping to shoot the show at The Royal Mint of Spain, however, they didn't get permission to do so. So, they had to look for other similar-looking buildings to do the job. They shot the initial scenes at Spanish National Research Council after which only studio settings were required.

4. Creators consulted the national police, the Spanish Ministry of Interior for the show: To add realism to the show, the creators approached the national police and the Spanish Ministry of Interior on bank robbery protocol and took other inputs from them regarding law and order.

5. Banknotes used in the show were authorised by the Bank of Spain: As an anti-counterfeit measure, the makers increased the size of the banknotes used for the show. They were printed with prior permission from the Bank of Spain.

For the unversed, the series narrates a story about a mastermind named The Professor, who gathers a team of specialists to carry out the biggest heist ever performed. Essentially, he wants to print millions of Euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.

The series had won Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards in 2018 and over time has attracted tons of critical appreciation for its complex plot, characters and unique storyline.

Fans can watch the first part of the final season on September 3, 2021, on Netflix. The second part will be out on December 3.