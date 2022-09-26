One month of 'Maharani 2': Sohum Shah yet again rules hearts as Bheema Bharti

Sohum Shah has garnered immense love from the audience as Bheema Bharti from his most loved series Maharani 2. While the audience just couldn’t stop praising the actor for his amazing performance in the series, the actor is here to share his delight with his fans for the unprecedented love that they have showered as the series completes its one month.

New Delhi: Taking to his social media, the actor shared some pictures of his Maharani 2 days that capture a glimpse of some onset and behind-the-scenes stills from the series. As the series has completed its successful one month, The actor jotted down a heartfelt caption saying –

“Can't believe its been a month already... It's been a fun and memorable journey as Bheema Bharti, aur aap sab ne itna pyaar dikhakar isse aur bhi yaadgaar banaya diya... Glad to see the love and appreciation #BheemaBharti and #MaharaniSeason2 have received!”

Sohum impressed the audience with his versatile acting every time. While the second season of Maharani has been in the buzz for its release, the audience was spellbound after seeing a whole new avatar of Bheema Bharti.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting lineup of Sanaa with Radhika Madan, Anthology, and Dahaad.