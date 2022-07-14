New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh's appearance in the adventure non-fiction show Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, which dropped on July 8, 2022, has become the talk of the town. The show has got an astounding 6.7 million views and Koffee With Karan, which aired on July 7, got an incredible 12.2 million views in its first week! The numbers are courtesy - Ormax Media, an independent data crunching think tank.

Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls

Ranveer is, of course, thrilled with the response that he has got for both the shows and is amazed that people have been showering him with so much love for his maiden digital outing Ranveer Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls.

Ranveer Singh elated with response

He says, "I am really happy that the show has been so well received by the audience. I’m particularly pleased to see the whopping viewership statistics that have been shared with me. At the start of my career, my mentor Aditya Chopra told me, that I have the kind of personality where I will earn more love from audiences the more I engage them in my own persona, and his prophecy kind of stuck with me over the years."



About the success of Ranveer Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls, he says, "I have started to believe that people rather enjoy seeing me in my own persona/off-screen persona, though if you ask me, I am most comfortable playing characters in movies, and big-screen cinema remains to be my main focus. That said, I am grateful that the OTT platform has offered me the opportunity to endear myself to and entertain my beloved audience."



Ranveer Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls is already one of the most viewed shows of the week. It is being reported that the last time a Netflix show made it to the list of the most-watched shows was She S2, with 2.8 million views in the last week of June. Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet on Netflix got around 3 million views in its first week.