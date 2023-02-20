Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT Debut 'Heeramandi' to Take the Platform to Next-Level

New Delhi: We live in a digital era and the OTT boom further exposed cross-cultural audiences to different kinds of content across the globe. While Indian OTT has done a significant and respectable job this far, the recent development of Sanjay Leela Bhansali making his debut on the platform just elevated it to a whole new level.

The celebrated filmmaker is all set to bring audiences his global epic, first-of-its-kind series ‘Heeramandi’ which will stream exclusively on Netflix and the show was announced with much fanfare by the platform. In fact, the project is looking to be a highly ambitious one considering Netflix’s Co-CEO Ted Sarandos flew to India to announce it and even referred to Bhansali as ‘a true visionary’.

The artistry of Sanjay Leela Bhansali combined with the grace of this cast, is an explosion we were not prepared for #Heeramandi coming soon only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/1B1somnDbP — BhansaliProductions (@bhansali_produc) February 18, 2023

With ‘Heeramandi’ the auteur takes OTT to the next level with his signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. A mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans), Heeramandi promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India.

India’s first truly and authentically global offering on OTT, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings back another time, another era and another magical world he is often known to create, showcasing everything we as a country have to offer as a strong contender in the cinematic and entertainment arena.

If there was anyone who could be a flagbearer to usher in a new time in Indian OTT and create another iconic gem that will stand the test of time, it is no one other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.