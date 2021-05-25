हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla has had 'many similar experiences' as his 'Broken But Beautiful 3' character

"Broken But Beautiful 3" is the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show will stream on May 29.

Sidharth Shukla has had &#039;many similar experiences&#039; as his &#039;Broken But Beautiful 3&#039; character
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Shukla's character Agastya in the upcoming web series "Broken But Beautiful 3" is a complicated man stuck between love and everything that comes with it. It is a character, the actor says, he could relate to on a personal level.

"As an actor, there are some who look towards method acting. For me, I could relate to Agastya and I feel life is all about experiences. It's those experiences that make you. I have had many similar experiences and hence I reflected to mine and I performed," said Sidharth.

"Broken But Beautiful 3" is the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show will stream on May 29.

Sidharth is known for his roles in fiction soaps such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Dil Se Dil Tak", and reality shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" and "Bigg Boss 13".

 

