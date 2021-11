‘Squid Game' director predicts second season of megahit Netflix show

Los Angeles: The director of ‘Squid Game’, the dystopic South Korean TV series on Netflix, expressed confidence that the wildly popular show will return for a second season. "We are in the talks for Season Two," writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk said in an interview on Monday. "It's all in my head. I have the basic storyline, the broad plan, so we’re in the brainstorming stages.

"I’m going to go ahead and say there will be a second season, but as for when, I cannot tell you now," Hwang added.

"He will come back, he will come back and do something about this world," the director said, referring to protagonist Seong Gi-hun, played by actor Lee Jung-Jae.

Hwang, Lee and others involved in the show, one of Netflix's biggest hits ever, attended a special Hollywood screening on Monday to celebrate its success.

"Squid Game," in which debt-ridden people compete in a deadly game for a fortune, has inspired Halloween costumes and themed protests at the United Nations global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, among other things.

"It feels so surreal," Hwang said of his creation`s impact. "It's almost like I myself am living in a fantastical world."

"I just can't believe this is happening," actor Lee said. "I did not know or ever imagined it would make it this big. I didn't ever think we would get this much love, so being here and standing in front of you, everything, I just feel so grateful."

The series' success echoes that of the 2020 Oscar winner "Parasite," which also showed the gap between rich and poor in South Korea.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays a contestant named Cho Sang-woo, said, "Everybody actually has that rage, but I think the Koreans are really able to express that honestly."