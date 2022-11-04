topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
JOHN WICK

The Continental: John Wick prequel series to debut worldwide on THIS ott platform

'John Wick' is a successful film franchise that stars actor Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 08:25 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • John wick prequel series gets a streaming home
  • The series is titled 'The Continental'
  • The film franchise stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role

Trending Photos

The Continental: John Wick prequel series to debut worldwide on THIS ott platform

Washington: The prequel series of the Hollywood action flick `John Wick`, titled `The Continental`, is slated for a 2023 debut on Amazon Prime Video outside the U.S., Middle East, and Israel. According to Variety, earlier this year it was announced that the Lionsgate-produced series would air on Peacock in the US. 

Though the three-episode show does not yet have a premiere date, it is expected to debut in 2023.`The Continental` will follow a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the film franchise and by Colin Woodell in the series.

"Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of `70`s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel - a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world`s most dangerous criminals," reads the show`s official logline, reported Variety.

Along with Woodell, the cast includes Mel Gibson as Cormac; Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, based on the character portrayed by Lance Reddick in the films; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles and Jessica Allain playing Lou, among others.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on `The Continental`. Albert Hughes directed the first and third episodes and Charlotte Brandstrom directed the second, as per Variety.

Live Tv

John WickJohn wick prequelThe ContinentalWinston ScottKeanu Reeves

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?