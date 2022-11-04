The Continental: John Wick prequel series to debut worldwide on THIS ott platform

Washington: The prequel series of the Hollywood action flick `John Wick`, titled `The Continental`, is slated for a 2023 debut on Amazon Prime Video outside the U.S., Middle East, and Israel. According to Variety, earlier this year it was announced that the Lionsgate-produced series would air on Peacock in the US.

Though the three-episode show does not yet have a premiere date, it is expected to debut in 2023.`The Continental` will follow a young Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the film franchise and by Colin Woodell in the series.

"Throughout the series, viewers will follow Winston through the underworld of `70`s New York, where he will battle demons from his past as he attempts to seize control of the iconic hotel - a hotel that serves as a meeting point for the world`s most dangerous criminals," reads the show`s official logline, reported Variety.

Along with Woodell, the cast includes Mel Gibson as Cormac; Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon, based on the character portrayed by Lance Reddick in the films; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles and Jessica Allain playing Lou, among others.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on `The Continental`. Albert Hughes directed the first and third episodes and Charlotte Brandstrom directed the second, as per Variety.