With the Commonwealth Games just around the corner, Amazon miniTV is set to join the sporting fervor by announcing its first-ever sports drama – Dhavak, set to release on August 18. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, it features popular actors Srishti Shrivastava and Vaibhav Talwar in lead roles. The short film will exclusively premiere on Amazon miniTV, for absolutely free.

'Dhavak' revolves around the life of an ace sprinter from Uttar Pradesh who aspires to bag the gold medal, but lacks support and motivation from her parents plays a spoilsport in the quest for glory. Faced with the dilemma of meeting prospective men for marriage, she comes up with a unique way to test whether they are worthy of her or not! After declining proposals from several men, she finally comes the perfect man, but as the story unfolds, a major twist awaits her on her special day. The intriguing drama with its layered narrative, is set to keep audiences hooked right till the finish.

