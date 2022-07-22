NewsWeb Series
DHAVAK

The race for gold is about to get intense with Srishti Shrivastava's adrenaline-filled drama 'Dhavak'

Dhavak is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and it features popular actor Srishti Shrivastava in a never-seen-before role along with Vaibhav Talwar in the lead roles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Produced by Abhishek Sharma Production, the short film will release on August 18 on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.
  • 'Dhavak' is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and it features popular actor Srishti Shrivastava in a never-seen-before role along with Vaibhav Talwar in the lead roles.

Trending Photos

The race for gold is about to get intense with Srishti Shrivastava's adrenaline-filled drama 'Dhavak'

Produced by Abhishek Sharma Production, the short film will release on August 18 on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV

'Dhavak' is directed by Abhishek Sharma, and it features popular actor Srishti Shrivastava in a never-seen-before role along with Vaibhav Talwar in the lead roles.

With the Commonwealth Games just around the corner, Amazon miniTV is set to join the sporting fervor by announcing its first-ever sports drama – Dhavak, set to release on August 18. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, it features popular actors Srishti Shrivastava and Vaibhav Talwar in lead roles. The short film will exclusively premiere on Amazon miniTV, for absolutely free.

 

'Dhavak' revolves around the life of an ace sprinter from Uttar Pradesh who aspires to bag the gold medal, but lacks support and motivation from her parents plays a spoilsport in the quest for glory. Faced with the dilemma of meeting prospective men for marriage, she comes up with a unique way to test whether they are worthy of her or not! After declining proposals from several men, she finally comes the perfect man, but as the story unfolds, a major twist awaits her on her special day. The intriguing drama with its layered narrative, is set to keep audiences hooked right till the finish.

'Dhavak' will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV on August 18.

 

Live TV

DhavakSrishti ShrivastavaDhavak on AmazonVaibhav Talwar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: Whom did Nehru want to make the first President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Journey from Mayurbhanj to Rashtrapati Bhavan
DNA Video
DNA: The untold story of President Droupadi Murmu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Meaning of Droupadi Murmu becoming President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Understand the chronology of cross voting
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu becomes 15th President of India
DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?