close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, Lisa Haydon to walk for Amit Aggarwal at LFW 2019

Known for repurposing materials, Aggarwal has joined hands with R-Elan - Reliance Industries Limited's textile arm - to create the outfit which will be showcased on Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya, Lisa Haydon to walk for Amit Aggarwal at LFW 2019

Mumbai: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon will walk the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal who will be launching his collection 'Flux' at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Known for repurposing materials, Aggarwal has joined hands with R-Elan - Reliance Industries Limited's textile arm - to create the outfit which will be showcased on Wednesday.

PET bottles have been engineered into a textile to make the luxury pret womenswear, ranging in hues of emerald, petrol, purple and plum with neutrals like gold, blush, silver and ivory.

Tags:
Hardik PandyaLisa HaydonAmit AggarwalLFW 2019Fashion
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif to open LFW Winter/Festive 2019

Must Watch

PT18M37S

Breaking News: CBI team arrives at P Chidambaram's residence