Hardik Pandya, Lisa Haydon to walk for Amit Aggarwal at LFW 2019

Mumbai: Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon will walk the ramp for designer Amit Aggarwal who will be launching his collection 'Flux' at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Known for repurposing materials, Aggarwal has joined hands with R-Elan - Reliance Industries Limited's textile arm - to create the outfit which will be showcased on Wednesday.

PET bottles have been engineered into a textile to make the luxury pret womenswear, ranging in hues of emerald, petrol, purple and plum with neutrals like gold, blush, silver and ivory.