हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Harikrishnan

Indian designer's inflatable latex trousers sends netizens into a tizzy, reminds of Aladdin!

Twitteratti went berserk with memes on the menswear collection. 

Indian designer&#039;s inflatable latex trousers sends netizens into a tizzy, reminds of Aladdin!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian designer Harikrishnan's latest menswear collection at London College of Fashion has raised many eyebrows on social media. He came up with inflatable latex trousers in stripes and complemented it with plain jackets in matching colours. This was part of his graduate collection, reports Dezeen.com portal. 

Harikrishnan, who specialises in Menswear designing took to his Instagram and even shared pictures of his unique collection, giving us major Aladdin vibes. Check out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Graduate collection ‘Let’s Put Him in a Vase ‘ from LCF MA20 in-house presentation. @leeb_official wearing the diagonal striped wooden vest, made from beaded individually carved and linked in collaboration with the artisans of Channapatna. This is matched with green and ivory striped inflatable trousers made from latex in collaboration with the UK based latex manufacturer @supatex . The look is completed with custom ankle shoes designed in collaboration with @balya_ikka . Photo by @huihai_chen_ Hair and makeup @toniandguyworld . . . . . . . . . . . #emergingartist #emergingdesigner #graduatefashion #avantgarde #latexinflatable #inflatablesculpture #londonfashionweek #posetivefashion #lfwinthecity #lfwm #loewefoundation #cremerging #collect2019 #newmakers #collect2020 #craftscouncil #contrmporarycraft #makeragonnamake #britishvogue #newvogue #wallpapermagazine #wallpaperdesignawards2020 #wallpaperhandmade #wmagazine

A post shared by Hari (@harri_ks) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Graduate collection ‘Let’s Put Him in a Vase ‘from LCFMA in-house presentation. This lineup was the culmination of some wonderful collaborations. All my artisans back in the beautiful Channapatna, @supatex for their amazing range of latex, @balya_ikka for the shoes. Photo by @huihai_chen_ Hair and makeup @tonyandguy_official Models : Tancerede, Jem, @christianbootle and Queba . . . . . . . . #lfw #lfw2020 #lcfma #londonfashionweek #avantgarde #plastikmagazine #lovemagazine #inflatablefashion #nowfashion #tankmagazine #wallpapermagazine #wallpaperdesignawards2020 #wmagazine #makersgonnamake #britishvogue #contemporarycraft #craftscouncil #collect2020 #cremerging #loewefoundation #inflatablesculpture #graduatefashion

A post shared by Hari (@harri_ks) on

Remember Aladdin pants from the famous animated character who falls in love with Princess Jasmine and had Genie to help him out? Well, can't help but compare the pants with Harikrishnan's latex trousers. 

Twitteratti went berserk with memes on the menswear collection. 

According to Dezeen.com, the designer was able to make them look all puffed up like a balloon by pumping air through a 7 mm wide inflation valve at the bottom of the trouser pants. 

Harikrishnan told the portal, "I got the idea when I was playing with my dog and I started thinking about how exaggerated objects must look from such a low angle. The thought of him seeing me as a giant figure or not seeing my head at all was intriguing, so I decided to reimagine the people around me through the game of distortion – detached from the stereotypical, pre-determined notions of the human perspective."'

Which Bollywood celeb do you think can pull it off? 

 

Tags:
Harikrishnaninflatable latex trouserslatex pantsViral PicsFashion
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal reveals he is a huge admirer of Saif Ali Khan's style

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Watch: Ground report from Delhi's Khajuri Khas