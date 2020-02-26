Indian designer's inflatable latex trousers sends netizens into a tizzy, reminds of Aladdin!

New Delhi: Indian designer Harikrishnan's latest menswear collection at London College of Fashion has raised many eyebrows on social media. He came up with inflatable latex trousers in stripes and complemented it with plain jackets in matching colours. This was part of his graduate collection, reports Dezeen.com portal.

Harikrishnan, who specialises in Menswear designing took to his Instagram and even shared pictures of his unique collection, giving us major Aladdin vibes. Check out here:

Remember Aladdin pants from the famous animated character who falls in love with Princess Jasmine and had Genie to help him out? Well, can't help but compare the pants with Harikrishnan's latex trousers.

Twitteratti went berserk with memes on the menswear collection.

According to Dezeen.com, the designer was able to make them look all puffed up like a balloon by pumping air through a 7 mm wide inflation valve at the bottom of the trouser pants.

Harikrishnan told the portal, "I got the idea when I was playing with my dog and I started thinking about how exaggerated objects must look from such a low angle. The thought of him seeing me as a giant figure or not seeing my head at all was intriguing, so I decided to reimagine the people around me through the game of distortion – detached from the stereotypical, pre-determined notions of the human perspective."'

Which Bollywood celeb do you think can pull it off?