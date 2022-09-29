5 Places that are providing the BEST Satvik Thali this Navratri!

New Delhi: In Sanskrit, Navratri means "nine nights" - Nava means "nine" and Ratri means "nights." Each day is associated with a different manifestation of the Goddess Durga. The first three days of Navratri are traditionally dedicated to Durga or Kali, the next three to Lakshmi, and the final three to Saraswati.

There are only some specifics which one can eat if the person is observing vrat. Sabudana Khichdi, Kuttu ke atte ke pakode or puri, fruit chaat, or kheer are some of the most popular fasting foods. If you're fasting all nine days and are tired of eating the same things, try some exceptional Navratri fast foods! Here we have 5 places serving you with the best Satvik Thali.

1. The Chhaunk:

It is a cloud kitchen based in Gurgaon, but they have several outlets in Delhi NCR. The Chhaunk is preparing a special thali for the fasting people during Navratri. They are also offering a 25% discount on their food menus. The Chhaunk is providing the following food items to all Hindu devotees for the Navratri festival: Singhare Ke Atte Ki Puri with Aloo Ki Sabji (Without Onion & Garlic), Kuttu Ki Puri with Aloo Ki Sabji, Jeera Aloo, Kaddu Ki Sabji, and Bihari Style Khatta Meetha kaddu, Roasted Makhana with Rock Salt, Rice Kheer / Makhana Kheer and Paneer ki Sabji.

The taste is absolutely authentic and a MUST-have for sure.

2. Machan at Taj Mahal:

Machan is serving an authentic thali filled with all your Navratri cravings for sure. It has Sabudana khichdi, sabudana vada, sabudana papad, sabudana kheer, sweet potato, fruits, makhani paneer, curry aloo, seetafal sabzi, raita, singhade ki puri and coconut barfi with a glass of banana shake. The overwhelming service and delicious food is just what one needs after a full day of fasting and Machan is the best place to get it all. A MUST-visit during Navratris for an amazing tummy-filling meal.

3. Kiyan works at Roseate:

It is commemorating Navratri 2022 with an extravagant feast that will leave you wanting more. Dal chironji, Kacche mirch ka paneer, Khubani ki chutney, Makhana kheer, Sabudana papad, Kuttu ki poori, and other dishes are available.

This delightful restaurant can be found at Asset 10, Northern Access Rd, Aerocity, Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi 110037.

4. Vivanta Delhi's Creo:

It will serve you a traditional and authentic Navratri thali. Their delectable selection of classic and contemporary dishes will delight your palate. The choice of dishes served is traditional and authentic, making it the perfect place to visit during Navratri.

You can visit Vivanta at Service Rd, Sector 21, Dwarka, Delhi, 110075.

5. Punjab Grillz

The auspicious 9 Navratri days are upon us, bringing the anticipation of festivities, fervour and food. For those worried about variety in vegetarian cuisine, fret not for Punjab Grill has a flavoursome surprise in store. A refreshing Varat Wali Lassi is the perfect way to begin the meal followed by the Fresh Fruit Chaat with Nagpur Orange Dressing. Moving on to the appetisers, the crunchy Sabudana Aloo Tikki, Tandoori Ananas, soft and succulent Paneer Khoya and Kaju Makhana are thoughtfully created to add different textures to the meal. The scrumptious affair with the main course includes a rich and creamy Til Moongfali Ke Aloo, Khatta Meetha Kadu, Chironji ki Dal, Samak Rice and Rajgira ki Puri. A whirlwind of flavours indeed, the thali also features Doodhi Halwa and Kesari Rasmalai, which is wholesome, hearty and the sweetest way to end the meal.