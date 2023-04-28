topStoriesenglish2600484
NewsFood feature
FAMILY RESTAURANTS

Check Out Delhi's Finest Restaurant Serving Delicious Food For Ages - Gulati

The walls of Gulati are bedecked with photographs of ancient Delhi which exude a sense of nostalgia into its elegant interiors. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 09:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Check Out Delhi's Finest Restaurant Serving Delicious Food For Ages - Gulati

New Delhi: Gulati, a modest little dhaba, whose journey began way back in 1959 has today transformed into an elegant ornated Fine Dining Restaurant in Delhi's Pandara road. The walls of Gulati are bedecked with photographs of ancient Delhi which exude a sense of nostalgia into its elegant interiors. Gulati is a name etched on the heart of every gastronome in the capital. The look is spacious and warm. 

With an extensive and lavish menu spread over a hundred and seventy-five exotic recipes, it is a discerning foodie’s delight! Starting with the all-time favourite Butter Chicken, voted as the best in town by many polls, The Dal Makhani again voted as the best, The Burrah Akbari, The Kakori Kebab, The Murgh Malai Tikka, The Hyderabadi Dumpukth Biryanis, The Veg Galouti Kebab, The Dahi Kebab and The Malai Kofta Punjabi are just a few of the mouth-watering items on the menu. 

 

The food is cooked with passion, traditional herbs and spices passed down the centuries, redolent with aromas that tingle the taste buds. The flavors and the tastes make you come back for more and more, over and over again.

 

From rich and flavorful biryanis to tangy tandoori dishes, every bite is a taste of the rich culinary heritage of North India. The chefs at Gulati are dedicated to bringing the bold and vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine to your table. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty meal or a quick snack, Gulati has got you covered.

 

Gulati serves a special buffet menu that includes over 20 food items including snacks, main course, beverages, desserts and you can have them in unlimited quantities. Food at Gulati is so delectable that you’ll naturally have the urge to reorder them. For those with a sweet tooth, don't think twice, order a gulab jamun right away. The warm, fuzzy feeling you'll get once you try the same is unreal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?