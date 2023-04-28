Check Out Delhi's Finest Restaurant Serving Delicious Food For Ages - Gulati

New Delhi: Gulati, a modest little dhaba, whose journey began way back in 1959 has today transformed into an elegant ornated Fine Dining Restaurant in Delhi's Pandara road. The walls of Gulati are bedecked with photographs of ancient Delhi which exude a sense of nostalgia into its elegant interiors. Gulati is a name etched on the heart of every gastronome in the capital. The look is spacious and warm.

With an extensive and lavish menu spread over a hundred and seventy-five exotic recipes, it is a discerning foodie’s delight! Starting with the all-time favourite Butter Chicken, voted as the best in town by many polls, The Dal Makhani again voted as the best, The Burrah Akbari, The Kakori Kebab, The Murgh Malai Tikka, The Hyderabadi Dumpukth Biryanis, The Veg Galouti Kebab, The Dahi Kebab and The Malai Kofta Punjabi are just a few of the mouth-watering items on the menu.

The food is cooked with passion, traditional herbs and spices passed down the centuries, redolent with aromas that tingle the taste buds. The flavors and the tastes make you come back for more and more, over and over again.

From rich and flavorful biryanis to tangy tandoori dishes, every bite is a taste of the rich culinary heritage of North India. The chefs at Gulati are dedicated to bringing the bold and vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine to your table. Whether you're in the mood for a hearty meal or a quick snack, Gulati has got you covered.

Gulati serves a special buffet menu that includes over 20 food items including snacks, main course, beverages, desserts and you can have them in unlimited quantities. Food at Gulati is so delectable that you’ll naturally have the urge to reorder them. For those with a sweet tooth, don't think twice, order a gulab jamun right away. The warm, fuzzy feeling you'll get once you try the same is unreal.