Check Out These Easy Tips To Maintain Hygiene In A Commercial Kitchen

Keeping food hygienic in a restaurant is essential to ensure the health and safety of customers and to maintain the reputation of the establishment. Here are some key steps that restaurant owners and staff can take to maintain food hygiene and prevent foodborne illness by Mr. Jayesh Sinha, Founder and CEO, Burger Rush.

- Train staff on food hygiene practices. It is important that all staff members are trained on the basics of food hygiene and safety. This includes hand washing, cross-contamination prevention, and storage of food. Staff should be reminded regularly of the importance of maintaining high standards of food hygiene and be held accountable for following the procedures in place.

- Store food at the right temperature. Food must be stored at the appropriate temperature to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. This means keeping hot food hot (above 60°C) and cold food cold (below 5°C). It is important to have a thermometer on hand to regularly check the temperature of food and to ensure that it is stored correctly.

- Use clean and separate equipment for raw and cooked food. Cross-contamination can occur when raw food comes into contact with ready-to-eat food. To prevent this, it is essential to use separate equipment and utensils for raw and cooked food. This includes cutting boards, knives, and plates. It is also important to clean and sanitize equipment thoroughly after use to prevent the spread of bacteria.

- Wash hands regularly. Hands should be washed frequently, especially after handling raw food or using the bathroom. Soap and warm water should be used and hands should be dried thoroughly. Staff should also avoid touching their face and hair while preparing food.

- Use high-quality ingredients. Using high-quality ingredients is important for food hygiene as well as for taste and presentation. Food should be sourced from reputable suppliers and checked for signs of spoilage or contamination before use. Any food that is past its use-by date should be discarded immediately.

-Regularly clean and disinfect the kitchen. Regular cleaning of the kitchen, including work surfaces, equipment, and utensils, is important to prevent the spread of bacteria. A solution of water and a sanitizing agent, such as bleach, should be used to clean and disinfect surfaces.

In conclusion, keeping food hygienic in a restaurant requires attention to detail and a commitment to maintaining high standards of food safety. By following these steps, restaurant owners and staff can ensure that the food they serve is safe and free from contamination. A clean and hygienic kitchen is not only important for the health and safety of customers, but it is also essential for the reputation and success of the restaurant.