Durga Puja: Simple recipe of authentic Bengali dish Luchi and Cholar dal!

New Delhi: What do you think of Bengali food? Well, it is highly extensive and rich when it comes to representing the cultural values. Talking about Luchi and Cholar Dal, it makes for a popular food in Bengal. Luchi which is slightly flaky from outside and soft from inside is one of the Bengali dishes that everyone likes having. Interestingly, it has also received worldwide recognition among global food aficionados.

How should we define Luchi? Well, this yummy dish is nothing but a softer Bengali version of North Indian poori that is made using maida, salt and water. It makes for the favourite breakfast for Bengalis when eaten with a simple aloo ki sabzi (aloor torkari), begun bhaja (baingan fry) or cholar dal (Bengali-style chana dal).

In every Bengali household, luchi with torkari (side-dish) is enjoyed. It somehow makes it place in the plate atleast for one meal.

Bengali style Luchi Recipe

A member of the family of poori, luchi is softer than its cousin and also, white in colour. Prepared using semi-soft and moist dough kneaded with maida, salt, oil/ghee and water, it tastes well. To add some extra flavour, you can also add some sugar and kalonji while kneading the dough. Dough should be soft. It should not be sticky. Make sure to use lukewarm water and let the dough sit for a minimum of 30 minutes.

Bengali style Cholar (Chana) Dal recipe

Cholar dal is a delicious Dal which is enjoyed with Luchi. It is made using lentils, coconut, hing, jeera and few ingredients available in your kitchen. To make this recipe, soak the dal for at least 10 minutes. Then mix the dal, fried coconut chunks and whole garam masala in a pressure cooker. Put the weight on cooker and let it boil. Now, to add some final flavours, add hing, red chilli and jeera. It is lightning fast to make a bowl of cholar dal.