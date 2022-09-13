Gond ke Ladoo - A sweet dish with hundreds of health benefits; recipe inside

New Delhi: Once in a while, your mother must have advised you to eat Gond ke Ladoo, especially during the winter season. While Gond ke Ladoo can satisfy your sweet tooth, they are also preferred because of their unique health benefits. Be it providing nutrition to mothers in their nursing period or other health benefits, Gond Ladoos, which are made with edible gum, can be consumed by anyone looking for something nutritious.

But what makes Gond Ladoo a healthy sweet dish and why it should be consumed by people? Let’s dive in to know more about the health benefits of the sweet dish.

Benefits of Gond ke Ladoo

For those unversed, Gond, as per Ayurveda, boosts stamina and health. This prevents any individual from falling sick due to a cold and cough. Moreover, it also treats low Vitamin D levels in the body. The Ladoos also help in lessening back pain as well as other joint pains as they lubricate the joints. A rich source of fat and fiber, they are highly nutritious. Moreover, Gond makes this sweet dish a good source of calcium and protein. This, further, helps you strengthen your bones.

What is known as the primary benefit of Gond ke ladoo is that it enhances the production of breast milk for women. Moreover, with the help of these ladoos, lactating mothers can easily build their immune system which is somehow affected due to various environmental and lifestyle factors. Since gond is a heat-producing food, it should be best consumed in the winter months. Moreover, one should never consume more than two ladoos in a day as they are rich in calories.

Ingredients

500 gm whole wheat flour

2 teaspoon ginger powder

2/4 cup ghee

4 tablespoon chiraunji

4 tablespoon melon seeds

60 gm almonds

260 gm powdered sugar

260 gm lotus seed pops

4 tablespoon poppy seeds

200 gm edible gum

60 gm cashews

120 gm coconut flake

Recipe