Gond ke Ladoo - A sweet dish with hundreds of health benefits; recipe inside
New Delhi: Once in a while, your mother must have advised you to eat Gond ke Ladoo, especially during the winter season. While Gond ke Ladoo can satisfy your sweet tooth, they are also preferred because of their unique health benefits. Be it providing nutrition to mothers in their nursing period or other health benefits, Gond Ladoos, which are made with edible gum, can be consumed by anyone looking for something nutritious.
But what makes Gond Ladoo a healthy sweet dish and why it should be consumed by people? Let’s dive in to know more about the health benefits of the sweet dish.
Benefits of Gond ke Ladoo
For those unversed, Gond, as per Ayurveda, boosts stamina and health. This prevents any individual from falling sick due to a cold and cough. Moreover, it also treats low Vitamin D levels in the body. The Ladoos also help in lessening back pain as well as other joint pains as they lubricate the joints. A rich source of fat and fiber, they are highly nutritious. Moreover, Gond makes this sweet dish a good source of calcium and protein. This, further, helps you strengthen your bones.
What is known as the primary benefit of Gond ke ladoo is that it enhances the production of breast milk for women. Moreover, with the help of these ladoos, lactating mothers can easily build their immune system which is somehow affected due to various environmental and lifestyle factors. Since gond is a heat-producing food, it should be best consumed in the winter months. Moreover, one should never consume more than two ladoos in a day as they are rich in calories.
Ingredients
- 500 gm whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoon ginger powder
- 2/4 cup ghee
- 4 tablespoon chiraunji
- 4 tablespoon melon seeds
- 60 gm almonds
- 260 gm powdered sugar
- 260 gm lotus seed pops
- 4 tablespoon poppy seeds
- 200 gm edible gum
- 60 gm cashews
- 120 gm coconut flake
Recipe
- Take the cashews and almonds and cut it into pieces using a clean chopping board. Then, cut the lotus seed pops into small pieces.
- Take a kadhai and put it on medium. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in it. Add the chopped lotus seed pops and roast them. Wait till they turn brown and then, transfer them to a plate. Now, add another 2 tbsp of ghee in the kadhai and fry the melon seeds with chiraunji and poppy seeds. Transfer them to a plate too after they turn brown. Then, add another 2 tbsp ghee and roast the coconut flakes. Repeat the same process with almonds and cashews. Then, add the gond and fry until they turn brown.
- In the next step, you have to crush the gond to a powder.
- Heat ghee in the kadhai and add the whole wheat flour in it. Keep roasting.
- Then, add all the roasted and fried ingredients to the kadhai along with the ginger powder. Mix them well. Add the powdered sugar and stir. Once done, keep them away from the flame and let the mixture cool.
- Take small portions out of the mixture and make small balls using the palm of your hands. Make sure that the the mixture neither cool nor hot. Gond ke Ladoos are ready to serve. You can also store them in an airtight container to serve later.
