Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: How To Make Special Kada Prasad This Gurupurab? Recipe Here

Written By Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In celebration of Gurupurab, a significant Sikh festival commemorating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, devotees often prepare and share a special offering known as Kada Prasad. This revered sweet dish holds deep spiritual significance and is an integral part of the festivities.

This sacred sweet treat symbolizes humility and equality, reflecting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is often distributed at Gurudwaras and among family and friends during Gurupurab celebrations.

To make Kada Prasad at home, you'll need the following ingredients:

Whole Wheat Flour (Atta): 1 cup

Sugar: 1 cup

Ghee (Clarified Butter): 1 cup

Water: 3 cups

Step-by-step process:

Heat Ghee: In a large, heavy-bottomed pan, heat the ghee on medium heat. Ensure it is melted but not too hot.

Add Whole Wheat Flour: Gradually add the whole wheat flour to the melted ghee while continuously stirring. Keep stirring to avoid lumps and to roast the flour until it turns golden brown. This process is crucial for the rich flavor of Kada Prasad.

Prepare Sugar Syrup: In a separate saucepan, combine sugar and water to make a syrup. Boil it until you achieve a one-string consistency. This is done by checking the syrup between your fingers – if a single thread forms, it's ready.

Combine Flour and Syrup: Carefully pour the sugar syrup into the roasted wheat flour while stirring continuously. Be cautious as the mixture may splutter.

Continue Cooking: Keep stirring the mixture on low heat to avoid any lumps. The goal is to let it thicken to a halwa-like consistency. This usually takes around 5-7 minutes.

Offer Prayer: As a tradition, offer a prayer or ardaas while preparing Kada Prasad, infusing it with spiritual devotion.

Serve Warm: Once the mixture achieves the desired consistency, turn off the heat. Allow it to cool for a moment, and then serve the Kada Prasad warm.

