Here are the day-wise 9 colours and foods for Navratri 2022

Navratri is celebrated pan-India with equal devotion. This year, Sharad Navratri will commence on September 26, 2022 and will conclude with Vijayadashami on October 5. During these 9 days, people worship Goddess Durga and all her nine incarnations. While some observe fast or eat sattvik food during these nine days, others simply pray and offer bhogs to goddess during morning and evening as well. Since each day is associated with one form of Maa Durga, a specific color is attributed to these days too.

Notably, those who observe fast prepare foods of the specific colour that has been attributed for the day and offer it as bhog to nine incarnations of Maa Durga. So, if you are someone planning to follow it this way, we have tried making it simpler for you. Here is our list for day-wise colours and food suggestions that you can rely on, for this Navratri.

Day 1

For those not aware, first day is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri and she is worshipped on this day. The colour of the day is yellow, so devotees are suggested to make foods in this colour only. Thankfully, you have multiple option for this colour as you can easily make sabudaka khichdi, aloo halwa or kesar kheer to offer to Maa Shailputri.

Day 2

On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped and the colour associated with the day is green. Green is also a great colour if we need to make a food of the same colour. You have variety of options to try such as kacche kele ki barfi or vrat-friendly kacche kele ki tikki prepared using raw banana pulp.

Day 3

For third day, the colour which you should go for is grey as Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped on this day. There are plenty of options and all thanks to kuttu ka atta. You can try recipes like Kuttu puri, kuttu cheela, kuttu pakoda using Kuttu ka atta.

Day 4: The colour for the 4th day is Navratri and it is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta. Since it is a bright colour so you have to choose delicious bright orange pumpkin and apple halwa for this day. It is prepared using apples, pumpkin, and dry fruits. Well, you can also make all-time favourite Motichoor Ladoo.

Day 5: People, on this day, majorly worship Goddess Skandamata. The fifth day of Navratri is associated with colour white. If the food is considered, there are multiple options to cook on this day. The best food is kheer which requires milk, sugar and some sugar along with dry fruits to be cooked. Other vrat-friendly foods like makhana and sabudana are also white in colour.

Day 6: On the Day 6 of Navratri, Goddess Katyayini is offered prayers and all the bhogs. Red is the colour of this day. Keeping this in mind, one can simply say that it is the best day for detox as well. You can have pomegranate fruit or can also make with juice with it. moreover, you can also beetroot and carrot juice.

Day 7: The seventh day of Navratri festival is associated with blue colour. It is dedicated to Devi Kalaratri. You can have blueberries as this could make some amazing vrat-friendly desserts.

Day 8: Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on this day. The colour for the day is pink. You can choose from the options like Saffron and rose phirni and aloo and gulab halwa.

Day 9: Purple is the colour of this day and the day is dedicated to Devi Siddhidaatri. To mark the last day of Navratri, you can have anjeer and other foods that are purple in colour.