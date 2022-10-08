Indus Flavour, NSP is a MUST-visit place with family and friends!

New Delhi: Family dinners in Delhi are a big challenge as everyone wants a different cuisine nowadays BUT, we have a solution for you! Indus Flavour is one of the top restaurants in Delhi today and is just the perfect choice for your next family outing.

This place offers an amazing menu with hundreds of choices for your perfect meal. The super-polite staff of the restaurant welcomes you with a complimentary drink and hydro popcorn to fill you up till the food comes. From the excellent variety of drinks to the sizzling zaykedaar food, Indus Flavour is the choice to be made again and again.

Soups, appetizers, main courses, drinks and desserts- all are available at affordable prices and in great varieties. One must try their chain of platters as they are filling and super delicious. One gets all the choices and no one is left to sulk (if you know what I mean...)

For the main course, paneer is the best choice for vegetarians and one must go for the khameeri roti as well. The menu has all the choices you are looking for and with the gorgeous ambiance, you just don't wanna leave.

Kebabs are a must-try, kids to the oldies- these are gonna be everyone's favourites for sure.

Still wondering where to take your family out on the weekend or where to celebrate your kid's next birthday with family? Trust us on this, 'Indus Flavour' is the BEST place of your choice.

Where- Indus Flavour

At- Roof Top, Pacific Mall, Netaji Subhash Place

Cost for two- Rs. 1,500 approx.