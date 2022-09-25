Navratri 2022: 5 yummy chaat recipes you can enjoy during your fast!

Navratri witnesses loads of celebrations and fasts during this period. People observing fast perform special poojas and havans to worship Goddess Durga and welcome her to their homes. Fasts are just a way of demonstrating their devotion to Maa Durga and her nine incarnations. It is advised to avoid every kind of fast food and artificial foods during Navratri fasts. Those observing fast are suggested to avoid having lentils, pulses, corn flour, all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour and semolina (rava/sooji) too.

Yes, it hurts to know that as it is difficult to control the taste bud cravings. However, we have a solution. Here are 5 yummy chat recipes you can enjoy during your fast!

Aloo chaat

Who, in this earth, would hate Aloo chaat? It is loved by everyone. Crispy fried potatoes with some chutney and tanginess are hard to hate, right? For fast, you can make the falahari version of aloo chaat. All you have to do is to add rock salt, black pepper and imli chutney to the golden fried potatoes. Enjoy aloo chaat this Navratri for your cravings.

Papdi Chaat

Craving papdi chaat? Well, we have covered it for you. You can simply make your own falahari papdi chaat at home. To make it fats friendly, use Rajgeera flour, kuttu flour or Singhaada flour to make the papdi rather than plain flour. Garnish these papdi with some curd, homemade imli chutney and dhaniya pudina chutney. To add the final touch, add rock salt and black pepper and some pomegranate seeds.

Vrat wala Samosa

Instead of making Samosa the usual, try using the Singhara atta (water chestnut flour) is used to make this recipe at your home. It would be vrat friendly and yummier in taste.

Fruits and peanut chaat

If you are observing fast, you cannot avoid eating fruits and dairy products. Navratri is all about it. Better have the fruits in a different way. Make your own version of fruit chaat by using apples. grapes, pomegranate and other fruits. Add some rock salt and black pepper and mix them well with the fruits. You can also add peanuts to it.

Falahari Golgappe

Can you resist yourself from having craving for golgappe? Thankfully, we have some plan to soothe your craving. This Navratri, try falahari golgappe at home. The ingredients you need include Samak rice flour and singhara ka atta. For the filling, take some boiled potatoes, rock salt, black pepper and some red chilly powder. To add a little more punch, add curd, imli chutney and dhaniya pudina chutney.