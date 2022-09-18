Navratri special: Here's the easiest recipe for DELICIOUS Coconut Rose laddoo

New Delhi: The festive season is around the corner. A few days ahead of Navratri, people have already begun prepping up for the festival. Amidst all the preparations, there is a constant thought in people’s minds that which new dish they can offer as a bhog for rituals as well as consume during fasts.

Are you also looking for a delicious Ladoo recipe? Here is the most delicious and flavourful Coconut Rose Ladoo prepared with the goodness of coconut, rose syrup, nuts and condensed milk. Rose petals will be a plus if you want to make them tastier.

Ingredients

Dry coconut

Rose syrup

Ghee

Roasted peanuts

Condensed milk

Rose water

Mixed dry fruits

Almonds

Steps to prepare Coconut Rose Ladoo

First of all, you need to heat a pan and add ghee to it. Then, add dry fruits and nuts, to it and roast them. Once done, take them out in a plate and keep aside. Now, add another 1 teaspoon of ghee to the pan and add the dry coconut. Keep stirring it.

Moving ahead, once the coconut is cooked properly, you will need to add condensed milk along with rose syrup and rose water. Keep cooking. Do not forget them all together well. Your Ladoo mixture is cooked well. Add the roasted dry fruits and nuts. Make sure that these dry fruits and nuts are finely chopped or crushed. Keep the mixture aside for a few minutes until it cools down. Once the mixture is cool, take small portions and using the palm of your hands, make a ball of it. Your Ladoos are ready. Either you can serve them instantly or place them in a container to relish later.

Wasn’t it lightning fast? It will take only 10-15 min to get these ladoo prepared and you probably, will have one of the best sweet dishes to offer as a bhog.