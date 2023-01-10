Nomad Pizza assures a tour of the World with its menu, check it out

New Delhi: A brand synonymous with true blue pizza and travel lovers, 'Nomad Pizza' brings another memorable voyage for its clientele’s tastebuds with an all-new menu!

Opening its doors in September 2019, Nomad Pizza arrived with the vision to be Delhi's best pizza kitchen; spreading its wings- the brand has become the fastest-growing pizza brand. Nomad wished to share its love for creating pizzas with all the food lovers of Bangalore, staying in sync with the sensibilities and preferences of the Bangalore audience. One of the key highlights of the brand menu is the constant innovation and experimentation that resonates well with patrons in Bangalore.

Created with the desire of elevating the pizza-eating experience, Nomad Pizza sought to expand from the cliche 2 vegetarian and non-vegetarian options at eateries. The brand allows customers a taste of culinary delights from different regions of the world, ranging from Naples to Korea through their taste buds. Using high-quality, fresh ingredients, the brand launches a variant from a different country quarterly, which keeps the anticipation and excitement of patrons intact. Some of the best sellers include the classic Margherita and Pepperoni pizzas, whereas Naples, New York, Italy, and Chicago are some of the top regional picks.

Nomad Pizza, as the name suggests has a variety of Pizzas from all over the world, the tasting pattern of a Nomad is what this place represents. They have an amazing variety and a very impressive menu. From every corner of the World, there's a pizza leaving the spark of that place on your tongue.

The menu is so wide and amazing that one can just not go or one. The pizzas are delicious, creamy, cheesy and properly cooked at the crust. The flavours are heightened in every single one of them and they truly give you the Nomad taste of the country they are representing on the menu.

The best part about their menu is the prices, they are pocket-friendly and have amazing varieties, in short, the perfect answer for your parties, get together and even long meetings. They even have a vegan menu for the ones who are not eating the other ones, told you! They have something for everyone.

Today Nomad Pizza has 23 outlets spread over Delhi NCR in Malviya Nagar, Vasant Vihar, New Friends Colony, Noida, Gurgaon, Baani Square. In Mumbai it has outlets in Bandra, Andheri and Tardeo followed by others in Pune, Jaipur and Chandigarh. The brand has also spread its wings to Bangalore with the launch of new outlets in the following locations- Indiranagar, Whitefield, and HSR layout.

The brand's vision for the future includes opening 100 outlets in the next 3 years. Nomad Pizza delivers from 12 in the afternoon to 5 at night, catering to its clientele around the clock.

Here’s what to expect in the new menu:

A fantastic fusion: Nomad Pizza's new launch includes a Thai Pizza in a vegetarian and non vegetarian variant - spicy and flavourful promising a scrumptious zing. Try the heart Detroit Pizza: a rectangular shaped pizza with a thick golden brown crust and an array of toppings. There's more to love: a new addition features 15 inch pizzas from a diner's favourite New York pizza menu : the perfect order for a celebration, large gathering or for a day of self-bingeing.

To satiate one’s sweet cravings: the menu also 5 new Calzone Desserts to choose from!

All the pizzas from the new menu will be available across Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Bangalore while the Calzone Desserts will be available at Vasant Kunj, Malviya Nagar & New Friends Colony initially.