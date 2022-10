Ranbir Kapoor joins hands with Storia, one of the fastest growing F&B start-ups

New Delhi: Storia Foods, one of India’s most disruptive F&B start-ups continues to carve its path to become the beverage brand of choice by joining hands with Ranbir Kapoor, one of India’s biggest youth icons.

As consumers continue to lean towards a healthier lifestyle, the quest for natural and preservative-free alternatives have witnessed a surge in demand. Epitomizing its youthful personality, the brand has joined hands with Ranbir to further bolster its promise to build a nutritionally more robust India and spread awareness for India’s highest fruit content shakes alongside its 100% natural tender coconut water and 100% juices which contain no added sugar or preservatives.

The brand association has kick-started with the launch of an enthralling digital film, conceptualized by The Script Room, that captures a quirky interaction between Ranbir Kapoor and his new friend, a very endearing chimpanzee that will immerse you in a world you’d not want to leave.

On the launch of the digital film, Vishal Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have always strived hard to create differentiation and moments of optimism, not only with our products but with our brand communications as well. With Storia, we take great responsibility towards what we serve our consumers and encourage our consumers to make healthier lifestyle choices while remaining young and quirky with our brand messaging. Over the years, we have created a brand that breaks through the clutter with innovation, technology, and creativity at its core. Our association with Ranbir is a further testament to our commitment to innovate and keeping our brand promise in place while attracting the youth of India.”

Commenting on the development, Chief Marketing Officer of Storia Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Shalin Desai, said, “The association with Ranbir is a perfect blend of creative and strategic intent and truly in sync with the brand’s persona. In a highly cluttered category, our task was to develop a communication that is unconventional and distinctive. The communication is simple, quirky & memorable and it will surely cut across all age groups.”

On his collaboration with Storia Foods, Ranbir Kapoor, said, “Homegrown Indian brands are the future, and I am glad to associate with Storia which intends to make a difference on the back of its innovation and technological know-how. Storia stands out for me because of its unique vision to create products for today's consumers. When you have a great product proposition, it does all the talking for you. I am happy to associate with a brand that has a real pulse of its target audience.”