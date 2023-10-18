Sabudana Shengdana Tikki To Roasted Sweet Potatoes: 4 Delicious Dishes You Must Try This Navratri

Navratri, meaning "nine nights," is a significant Hindu festival celebrated across India with great zeal. It involves fasting, prayer, dance, and vibrant cultural performances. Devotees abstain from consuming grains, lentils, and non-vegetarian food, making their meals relatively simple yet delicious. But, If you are traveling during Navratri, you may be wondering how to find sattvik food at the airport.

So, with a motive of not compromising on your Navratri fasting and elevating your fasting experience while traveling, some airports have curated a delicious food menu for travelers who wish to fast while traveling and not skip their Navratri rituals. You can look forward to enjoying a delightful Navratri meal at Encalm Lounges that respects the fasting traditions while providing a satisfying and festive experience. Here's what you can expect:

· Sabudana Shengdana Tikki

Sabudana Tikki is a delightful snack that's easy to whip up at any time of day. Packed with the goodness of sago, it's a popular choice during Navratri, offering the energy you need to keep going. These tikkis make for a perfect Navratri dinner or a tasty evening treat with a steaming cup of tea.

· Roasted sweet potatoes

Encalm Lounges offering a beloved Navratri treat, Roasted sweet potatoes, known as "shakarkandi" in Hindi. They are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, offering not only delicious flavor but also essential energy for those fasting. Loaded with vitamins A and C and dietary fiber, sweet potatoes are a satisfying choice for Navratri observers.

· Sabudana Sultana Kheer

Sabudana Sultana Kheer shines as a sweet and cherished treat. This delightful dessert is a variation of the classic kheer, adapted to meet the dietary restrictions of the festival. Sabudana is prized for its high carbohydrate content, providing a quick source of energy—a valuable asset during fasting periods and one can easily have it while travelling. Encalm Lounge takes great pride in offering Sabudana Sultana Kheer as part of our Navratri menu.

· Madhur Lasika

During the auspicious festival of Navratri, when fasting and feasting coexist in harmony, Madhur Lassi takes on a special role as a delightful and nourishing beverage. This traditional drink, known for its sweet and creamy profile, offers a welcome respite for those observing the fasting rituals. Encalm Lounges are

delighted to offer Madhur Lassi as part of their Navratri menu, ensuring that your Navratri experience is not only traditional but also delightful. It serves as a delicious way to replenish energy and stay refreshed during the festive celebrations.