SHARAD PURNIMA KHEER RECIPE

Sharad Purnima Kheer Recipe: Know how to prepare the Delicious Kheer

Try out this delicious recipe of Kheer for Sharad Purnima which is a perfect delight for taste buds.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 04:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Navratri celebrations are over. However, there are other celebrations going on.
  • People are now celebrating Sharad Purnima which is believed to be the one of the most important Purnima in the Hindu calendar.
  • On the day of Sharad Purnima, the moon comes out with all 16 Kalas and is worshipped by the devotees.

Sharad Purnima Kheer Recipe: Know how to prepare the Delicious Kheer

New Delhi: Navratri celebrations are over. However, there are other celebrations going on. People are now celebrating Sharad Purnima which is believed to be the one of the most important Purnima in the Hindu calendar. On the day of Sharad Purnima, the moon comes out with all 16 Kalas and is worshipped. The day is also called Kojagiri Purnima. People, on this day, observe fast and worship Goddess Lakshmi and God Indra.

It is a Hindu tradition that on this day, people prepare kheer which is made using rice, cow, milk and sugar. The kheer is left in the moonlight for the whole night. For Sharad Purnima 2022, here is the recipe of Kheer for you to try at home this Sharad Purnima.

Sharad Purnima Kheer Recipe

  1. Take a vessel and pour two cups of milk in it. Boil it till it thickens and reduces to the quarter.
  2. Add around half a cup of washed rice. Ensure that the rice are soften and keep growing to the full size.
  3. Keep stirring until the rice is cooked.
  4. Add sugar after the rice is cooked.
  5. Add cardamom powder and dry fruits in the kheer.
  6. Stir for 5 minutes and kheer is ready to be served.

